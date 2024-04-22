Bramwell's, Filey: Historic tearoom on the Yorkshire coast to close as owner retires after 23 years

A popular vintage tearoom on the Yorkshire coast is to close permanently due to the owner's retirement.
Bramwell’s in Filey will trade for the last time on April 24 before its entire contents are sold.

Owner Duncan Milner, who has run the business for 23 years, said: “Bramwell’s will close on Wednesday 24 April. Thanks to everyone who has supported us since 2001. We’ll miss you but it’s time to hang up my apron.”

The tearoom is known for serving meals on vintage china plates.

Duncan Milner shared this image of Bramwell's when announcing its closure

The premises on Belle Vue Street were once a ‘fancy drapers’ shop affiliated to Marshall and Snelgrove, the famous luxury department store that later became Debenhams. During its prime before World War Two, there were branches in nearby Scarborough, Harrogate, Leeds and Bradford.

