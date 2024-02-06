Brand new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in prime location on Bridlington seafront

Geccho's is a new Mediterranean restaurant that is located opposite Bridlington Spa on South Marine Drive. Photo courtesy of Geccho's.

Geccho’s is located on South Marine Drive, Bridlington, situated opposite the popular venue Bridlington Spa.

The restaurant celebrates authentic Mediterranean cuisine and hopes to bring something new and exciting to the coastal town’s pallet.

A spokesperson for Geccho’s said: “We’ve got exciting news! Step into the world of culinary magic at our new Mediterranean restaurant where our chefs create dishes that are not only delicious, but visually stunning as well.

"We want to thank our clients and our wonderful new team- without you, we would not be here.

“Together we decided to create this restaurant to offer many things to this community we think is nice addition to our town. We are ready for our team to delight you with delicious original dishes!”

There is a mix of hot an cold starters on offer, from traditional hummus and halloumi to vine leaves and falafel. The restaurant also offers a charcoal grill, where customers can have a variety of meat such as chicken shish and lamb chops, as well as popular sharing platters that showcase a tasty mix of different meats.

Other options include kebabs, salads, pasta, steak and fish dishes. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy traditional Baklava or ice cream after their sumptuous mains.

Geccho’s is currently open everyday from 12pm until 11pm, however these hours may change as the season progresses.