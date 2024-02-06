Bridlington's Sewerby Hall welcomes exciting new Zoo arrivals ready for half term fun

New alpacas at Sewerby Hall with assistant head zookeeper Melissa Tate and head zookeeper John Pickering.

The zoo has welcomed two male alpacas, Zebedee and Zucchini, as well as four goats named Archie, Dill, Minty and Rosemary.

The animals came from Harewood House, Leeds, after the venue’s farming experience closed. John Pickering, head zookeeper at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, arranged the move with the staff at Harewood House and a collection of the animals was organised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Pickering said: “We have had a strong working relationship with Harewood House over the years, so when Harewood got in touch to say that their farm experience was having to close, we were more than happy to help out and offer a home to some of their animals.”

The zoo has welcomed two male alpacas called Zebedee and Zucchini.

The alpacas will be in a stable in the Zoo but have already been out in the paddock they will share with the resident llamas, and have been settling in well.

The goats are an elderly family and so they will be settling into their own paddock in the zoo to get used to their new surroundings and to remain together in their strong family unit.

Mr Pickering said: “The average lifespan of these goats is ten plus years, so we know that they are in their twilight years. So, we wanted to offer them a lovely retirement home together here at Sewerby Hall.”

The new goats- Archie, Dill, Minty and Rosemary- alongside assistant head zookeeper Melissa Tate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the alpacas and the goats have settled in well since their arrival and can be seen by zoo visitors now.

The new arrivals are the latest addition to the exciting array of activities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens during the February half term holidays.

From Saturday February 10 to Sunday February 18, visitors can enjoy the house, gardens and zoo.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Cabinet member for coastal communities and heritage, said: “Come along this half term for a great day out at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, where there is always something for everyone. This is just the start of what promises to be another exciting year for this iconic venue.”