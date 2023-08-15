(Left to Right) Christine Jane, Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur, Cheryl Bates, Mark Bates, Kevin Keaveny, Town Mayor Mr John Arthur. Photo: Mark Bates

Organised by Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the renowned awards recognise the very best in pubs, clubs, beer and cider.

Christine Jane, Yorkshire Cider Co-ordinator, presented the Bridlington pub’s owner Mark Bates with a certificate- confirming the pub's status as the 2023 winner of the competition.

Mr Bates said: “We always have over 10 ciders permanently available with around half coming from suppliers from within Yorkshire, as well as more traditional cider producing areas, so we are over the moon to have been recognised with this major award from CAMRA.”

The pub won the competition following it being judged earlier in the year. The judges were particularly complimentary about the pub's ability to demonstrate its knowledge of products, customer service and inclusiveness.

Many people attended the presentation including Kevin Keaveny of the Yorkshire Regional Regional Directors. In addition to this, the pub was honoured to host the Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor John Arthur.

The pub tries to source most of their ciders from the Yorkshire Region, for example producers like Tree Top Press and Udders Cider.