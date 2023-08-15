News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington micropub celebrates success with Town Mayor when presented with 'Yorkshire Cider Pub of the Year' award

Three B's Micropub in Bridlington saw a packed house upon receiving the prestigious ‘Yorkshire Cider Pub of the Year’ award.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
(Left to Right) Christine Jane, Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur, Cheryl Bates, Mark Bates, Kevin Keaveny, Town Mayor Mr John Arthur. Photo: Mark Bates(Left to Right) Christine Jane, Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur, Cheryl Bates, Mark Bates, Kevin Keaveny, Town Mayor Mr John Arthur. Photo: Mark Bates
(Left to Right) Christine Jane, Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur, Cheryl Bates, Mark Bates, Kevin Keaveny, Town Mayor Mr John Arthur. Photo: Mark Bates

Organised by Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the renowned awards recognise the very best in pubs, clubs, beer and cider.

Christine Jane, Yorkshire Cider Co-ordinator, presented the Bridlington pub’s owner Mark Bates with a certificate- confirming the pub's status as the 2023 winner of the competition.

Popular Bridlington food festival set to return this August
Mr Bates said: “We always have over 10 ciders permanently available with around half coming from suppliers from within Yorkshire, as well as more traditional cider producing areas, so we are over the moon to have been recognised with this major award from CAMRA.”

The pub won the competition following it being judged earlier in the year. The judges were particularly complimentary about the pub's ability to demonstrate its knowledge of products, customer service and inclusiveness.

Many people attended the presentation including Kevin Keaveny of the Yorkshire Regional Regional Directors. In addition to this, the pub was honoured to host the Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor John Arthur.

The pub tries to source most of their ciders from the Yorkshire Region, for example producers like Tree Top Press and Udders Cider.

Around 90 percent of the four real ales that the pub sells are also from Yorkshire. Food is available at the pub including home-made sausage rolls, parkin and butchers pies and peas.

