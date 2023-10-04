Lena Pennington, of the Old Ship Inn, celebrates the fourth consecutive year of featuring in the CAMRA 'Good Beer Guide'. Photo courtesy of Mark Pennington.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Lena and Mark Pennington, who run the popular Bridlington pub, have achieved this accolade.

CAMRA’s guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

To have featured in the guide once is a fantastic achievement, but to receive the accolade four years in a row is something that Mr and Mrs Pennington are very proud of.

Mr Pennington said: “We are pleased to be included in the publication which acknowledges the best cask ale pubs in the country.

“The selection process takes place over several months by CAMRA members, so you have to maintain quality cask ale throughout the year.”

The pub has also been recently visited by the Cask and Beer Marque. This independent body inspects all aspects of a pub, from the cellar and beer quality, to the glasswasher and ice machine; the pub was inspected from top to bottom.

The pub was awarded five stars in both categories, attaining full marks.