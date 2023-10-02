News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Six pubs from in and around Bridlington are recognised by CAMRA in national guide to 'the very best pubs'

This year's Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) ‘Good Beer Guide’ features six pubs from in and around Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:56 BST
Six pubs from in and around BRidlington have featured in the prestigious guide.Six pubs from in and around BRidlington have featured in the prestigious guide.
Six pubs from in and around BRidlington have featured in the prestigious guide.

‘The Good Beer Guide’, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers navigate their local beer scene.

The pubs in Bridlington that feature in the guide are: Marine Bar, Old Ship Inn, Telegraph, and Three B’s Micropub.

Read More
Bridlington 'is a great place to come' for the popular autumn fair thats is set ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Viking Hotel in Flamborough and Bosville Arms in Rudston also feature in the best selling guide.

Most Popular

This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, which is a fantastic news for for the pub trade which has been struggling in recent years

Nik Antona, CAMRA Chairman said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ to find out more.

Related topics:CAMRABridlingtonTelegraphFlamborough