Six pubs from in and around BRidlington have featured in the prestigious guide.

‘The Good Beer Guide’, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers navigate their local beer scene.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viking Hotel in Flamborough and Bosville Arms in Rudston also feature in the best selling guide.

This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, which is a fantastic news for for the pub trade which has been struggling in recent years

Nik Antona, CAMRA Chairman said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”