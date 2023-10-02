Six pubs from in and around Bridlington are recognised by CAMRA in national guide to 'the very best pubs'
‘The Good Beer Guide’, published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers navigate their local beer scene.
The pubs in Bridlington that feature in the guide are: Marine Bar, Old Ship Inn, Telegraph, and Three B’s Micropub.
Viking Hotel in Flamborough and Bosville Arms in Rudston also feature in the best selling guide.
This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, which is a fantastic news for for the pub trade which has been struggling in recent years
Nik Antona, CAMRA Chairman said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.
I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”
Visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ to find out more.