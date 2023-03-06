Café Fish in Scarborough is offering a free Starter with any main meal

The concept sees restaurants offer amazing discounts and deals via online vouchers encouraging both residents and visitors of the coastal town to treat themselves to some delicious food and drink.

The event, which has been created by Scarborough Digital and Embers Scarborough Restaurant Week, with funding and support from the Yorkshire Coast BID, is open for all local cafes and restaurants to take part, with the aim of celebrating the great local places that Scarborough has to offer.

To view all of the venues taking part, head on over to: www.scarboroughrestaurantweek.co.uk where you can see all of the offers and discounts.

From there you simply download the voucher.

Some exciting deals already available are:

· Café Fish: Free Starter with any main meal

· The Cactus: Cocktail and main meal for £15

· The Scarborough Arms: Two main meals for £16

Dan Hargreaves from Embers, Scarborough commented: “With the abundance of local produce and great chefs in Scarborough, we feel this is a great opportunity for people to try and experience what we have to offer”.

Speaking on the involvement of the Yorkshire Coast Bid, Kerry Carruthers, chief executive, said: “Scarborough Restaurant Week is an event that has continued to grow and grow. It not only brings people to the area to try the delicious food and drink we have on offer, but it also supports local businesses.

