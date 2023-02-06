Applicant Mr David Rhodes, on behalf of Ryedale Estates Ltd, wants to build a single-storey café with an external paved seating area, extended path to allow level access and a metal railing perimeter fence on an area known as the ‘bulge’.

The site, opposite the miniature railway footbridge, previously housed a cable car pylon that connected to the Mr Marvel’s amusement park, which was removed in 2018 and has since remained vacant.

Plans for the new café would include indoor and outdoor seating, toilet facilities, roof-mounted solar panels and a retractable canvas awning, with the building styled in blue-grey timber-effect cladding.

Developers want to build a new café on the 'bulge'. Inset, an artist's impression of what the new building could look like.

Chalet Café, which is adjacent to the proposed site and owned by the developer, is “too small to adequately service” customer demand and cannot be extended due to sewer wayleaves, the applicant said. Instead, it is suggested that the existing building will be used as a retail kiosk and the new café leased to the existing tenant of the Chalet Café.

In October 2021, plans for the site to house vintage fairground rides were rejected due to their “unsightly” appearance.

The proposals have so far received 10 letters of support and three objections, with many praising the investment as a valuable addition to the North Bay that would be popular with tourists and dog walkers across the year, as well as providing toilet facilities, disabled access and a choice of seating with sea views.

One supporter said: “What a great place to put a coffee house, especially in winter for the locals. It's good to have a choice of sitting in or out depending on the weather ... the other benefit is having toilet facilities which are few and far between on the north side.”

The new café would include a selection of indoor and outdoor seating.

“The area has been seriously neglected for many years and the site is currently an eyesore spoiling the otherwise outstanding beauty of the area. There is a lack of facilities for the many residents and visitors who use this area daily and this facility would provide a valuable addition to the area. The current café is well used but limited by its external seating so internal seating would be a real bonus,” another added.

Cllr John Atkinson, who represents Northstead ward, in which the proposed site is located, has publicly objected to the plans.

“The external design of the building is vulgar and not in keeping with the natural environment. Additionally, this is an overdevelopment of the area which is well served with facilities of this nature,” he said.

The Environment Agency objected to the plans due to the absence of an acceptable Flood Risk Assessment, while Scarborough Council’s Environmental Health Officer raised the need for an odour and noise assessment.

The proposed site, opposite the miniature railway footbridge, has remained vacant since 2018.

The Highway Authority raised concerns about maintaining access to a public right of way, which sits adjacent to the site.

An existing service charge levy would include the new development, which contributes to maintenance, grass cutting, pest control and litter picking in the surrounding area.

The applicant said security is a “very important issue”, particularly overnight, and that the site would be monitored by CCTV cameras to deter anti-social behaviour.

Mr Rhodes said the café would create a minimum of four new jobs – which could increase in high season – and that staff would arrive on foot as no parking will be provided. Opening hours would vary, but the maximum summer opening times would be between 8.30am and 8pm.

