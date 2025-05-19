Get your fill at Malton Food Lovers Festival this bank holiday

Tasty treats will be on offer at Malton Food Lovers Festival

More than 100 stalls and a demonstration stage featuring chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants and TV are part of Malton’s Food Lovers Festival.

There are also sculptures, artisan crafts, music and family fun at the event which runs from Saturday May 24 to Monday May 26.

Mark Brayshaw from Visit Malton CIC is promising one of the biggest and best festivals the marketing town has ever hosted.

“Malton is a town of markets and makers and although food is the jewel in the festival’s crown, this is an incredibly family-friendly event with something to keep people of all ages engaged and entertained.”

Amongst the non-food offerings at this year’s festival are:

Make your own metal rose – a blacksmithing workshop with MUST Forge Blacksmith. Running hourly from 11am to 3pm Saturday to Monday, each group of four participants will fabricate their own metal rose – choosing to work with either copper or steel – in sessions taking around 40 minutes. Tickets are £35-£45 and must be prebooked at www.tickettailor.com/events/mustforge/1188863

Vintage kids’ funfair. The Shambles car park will host traditional fun, with fairground rides including a carousel and bungees, plus hook-a-duck and other fun stalls.

Animal House Birds of Prey, Newgate (by the Yorkshire Pudding wall). Specialists in the rescue and rehabilitation of unwanted or injured owls and hawks, see some of these magnificent birds up close – and visitors can put on a special leather gauntlet to hold the birds. (Charges apply)

Malton Sculpture Trail features more than 20 artworks spread across the town.

Brass bands, choirs and buskers will entertain those sitting down to enjoy food from the many street-food vendors.

Children’s entertainment with family crafting and storytelling activities in a specially dedicated tent.

Take a puffin selfie with the RSPB! Ever met a six-foot tall puffin? You can at Malton Food Lovers’ Festival as the RSPB bring the avian favourite from Bempton Cliffs to Malton Market Place.

“We believe that Malton Food Lovers Festival is one of the largest free food festivals in the north, and possibly the country, so though it is labelled ‘The Glastonbury of Food’, there’s no scrum for tickets – just turn up and enjoy the brilliant ambiance and warm welcome from the independent businesses in town who are joined by a mass of traders, the vast majority of whom come from the Yorkshire region,” said Mark.

Parking in Malton town centre during the Food Lovers Festival islimited, visitors arriving by car are encouraged to use the park and ride service, signposted from the A64, with a £7.50 parking fee that includes free shuttle buses to and from the festival site.

Malton also has public transport links with Coastliner bus service and the TPExpress Liverpool to Scarborough train line via York.