Greggs in Bridlington has moved.

Over the weekend, the bakery chain Greggs opened its new and improved shop in Bridlington.

However, the location of the new shop is not too far way from the original location.

Previously located at Unit 11, The Promenades Shopping Centre, the shop has relocated to a larger premises at Unit 5 in the popular consumer hub.

The Bridlington shop opened with a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating.

The shop is still offering Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including Cloudy Lemonade and Iced Mocha, which are only available in a limited number of shops.

Shop manager Mel Gale said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Bridlington Promenades Shopping Centre. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Any further jobs created at the Bridlington shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

The opening hours are: Monday – Saturday: 7am-7pm; Sunday: 8am-7pm