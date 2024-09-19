HelloFresh teams up with itsu to launch exclusive Asian-inspired recipes.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading recipe box service, HelloFresh, has partnered with Asian-inspired healthier food brand, itsu, to launch a collection of restaurant quality recipes which are a perfect solution for enjoying global flavours at home.

With creating nutritious food that’s packed full of fibre, protein and greens at the heart of itsu’s mission and HelloFresh proud to offer balanced dishes, the partnership provides recipes that are quick to cook, with prices starting from as little as £3.15pp.

The recipe range includes a Crispy Sesame Chicken on itsu Chicken Ramen Brilliant’Broth with Udon, Pak Choi and Sugar Snaps, ideal for those looking for a hearty ramen at home, and for those looking for a veggie alternative, the Japanese Style Miso Aubergine on itsu Ramen’Noodles with Teriyaki Sauce, Pak Choi and Peanuts is packed full of greens for a fresh tasting dish.

Customers can also enjoy itsu’s Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers and the mouthwateringly moreish Crispy Seaweed Thins for an added Asian experience at home.

Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh said: “We’re delighted to be elevating our menu offering with this partnership with itsu. We know how much Brits love Asian flavours and we’re always looking for new and exciting elements to incorporate into our dishes. With fresh, healthy food something both HelloFresh and itsu are passionate about, we’re thrilled to be offering our customers the chance to explore new dishes in a quick and convenient way.”

The HelloFresh itsu recipe range is available to order on the HelloFresh website and app now, with delivery from w/c 23rd September - 10th October 2024, and prices starting from £3.15pp.

