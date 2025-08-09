Watch as I try to make a chicken tikka masala and chat to experts about the industry 🍴

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen. Despite being a food and drink writer with an absolute love of devouring delicious food and trying unique dishes, I believe I am incapable of whipping up anything edible myself.

However, I have a huge willingness to learn and wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone and attempt to make some of my favourite dishes in my kitchen at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s when the idea of Holly’s Kitchen was born. In my brand new video series, I attempt to make my favourite dishes at home, as well as speaking to experts such as chefs and restaurant owners for advice for learners, top tips, honest opinions on cooking hacks and their journey into the world of professional cooking.

This first episode shines a light on the Indian culinary scene, and you can watch as I attempt to make a Chicken Tikka Masala.

I then visited Tharavadu, an authentic Kerala restaurant based in Leeds to speak with chef Manohoran Gopal and manager of sister restaurant Uyare, Abi Ajith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To end the show, I take on an Indian cuisine quiz. See how many points you can score too!

Watch the video above to find out how I handle taking on a classic Indian dish, and listen to what experts in the industry had to say.