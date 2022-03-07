IN 9 PICTURES: the refurbished Byways at Crossgates near Scarborough

As part of the refurbishment, guests of the Byways can now enjoy an all-new outdoor seating area, complete with revamped beer garden and newly constructed pergola in the pub’s front garden.

The Byways Hungry Horse in Crossgates has reopened following a six-figure investment.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:42 am

Located on the outskirts of Scarborough, the Byways is steeped in history, and has been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

Formerly the home of the founders of Cooplands, the popular Yorkshire bakery chain, the flat above the pub itself still boasts some original building features that date back to the late 1800s, such as period window frames and detailing.

1. The Byways

For younger visitors, the outdoor play area has also been revamped with a new turf covering, making the space more fun and creating a more desirable place to sit and enjoy time with family and friends

Photo: third party

2. The Byways

The Byways Hungry Horse in Crossgates has now reopened following a six-figure investment which has transformed both the inside and outside of the pub

Photo: third party

3. The Byways

Following reopening, the brand-new menu promises to combine customers’ favourite deals, like the weekly curry or steak night with some wonderful new creations such as the Berry Cheesy Vimto Burger, which is a delicious concoction of sweet and savoury

Photo: third

4. The Byways

s well as structural changes, the bar area at the Byways now has new and exciting products for locals to enjoy, including a Thatcher’s Fusion tap – meaning that guests will be able to experience a variety of flavoured Thatcher’s cider on draft

Photo: third party

