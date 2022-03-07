Tucking into pub grub at Scarborough's The Byways after its six-figure revamp

Located on the outskirts of Scarborough, the Byways is steeped in history, and has been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike

We could then linger over a few extra pints and play a game of cards or a stint at the pool table.

The Hungry Horse – as it is also known in the Green King stable – underwent a six-figure sum refurbishment at the end of last year.

As part of the revamp, guests of the Byways can enjoy an all-new outdoor seating area, complete with revamped beer garden and newly-constructed pergola in the pub’s front garden.

For younger visitors, the outdoor play area has also been revamped.

On the inside of the pub, structural changes have been made to open up the space, knocking down internal walls and increasing overall capacity by around 25 covers.

What’s more, the newly- designed interior lends itself perfectly to sports viewing and entertainment.

As well as structural changes, the bar area at the Byways now has new products for locals to enjoy, including a Thatcher’s Fusion tap – meaning that guests will be able to experience a variety of flavoured Thatcher’s cider on draft.

Regulars need not worry on the menu score – all the favourite items have been kept plus some tasty additions.

The new menu promises to combine customers’ favourite deals, like the weekly curry or steak night with new creations such as the Berry Cheesy Vimto Burger, a concoction of sweet and savoury not to be missed.

Me and a of couple friends – Lynn and Jo – chose early Friday evening to check out the refurbished pub.

It was busy, bright and cheerful and alive with chatter, laughter and sports programmes on big-screen televisions.

The bar staff worked quickly and hard to ensure every customer was served in a timely fashion.

A couple of the staples were off the menu because of understandable supply issues in the odd living-with-covid world.

It was no big drama as there is plenty to choose from – ranging from burgers to all-day breakfasts and steaks to pasta.

For starters, Lynn and Jo shared a 20 onion ring horseshoe stacker with three classic dips – barbecue, sour cream and salsa (£5.19).

I chose cheesy garlic ciabatta (£3. 49) knowing that the muchos nachos grande – fried tortilla chips drizzled with nacho cheese sauce, and dolloped with salsa, sour cream, guacamole and diced jalapenos (£5.79) – was going to be too much for one person.

I left room for my smothered steak sizzler – eight-day matured rump steak on a skillet of peppers and onions, topped with mushrooms, melted cheese and peppercorn sauce. Served with chips, onion rings and half a grilled tomato (£10.79)

Lynn went for a mixed grill – two chicken breasts, two pork sausages, gammon steak, fried free-range egg and pineapple. Served with chips, peas and half a grilled tomato (£8.49).

Jo went for grilled gammon – three x 5oz gammon steaks topped with a fried free-range egg, pineapple, chips, onion ringsº, peas and half a grilled tomato (£9.49).

For afters, we shared the ultimate big candymania – eight scoops of ice cream, soft cookie pieces, chocolate-covered malt balls, multi-coloured choc pieces and a caramel biscuit finger, topped with whipped cream and choc flavour sauce (£6.29).