Who can you spot partying and drinking in these photos from 2011?

IN PICTURES: 21 photos from Scarborough's pubs, clubs and bars to take you back to a Big Night Out in 2011

The hairstyles may have changed in the past 12 years, the fashions have definitely changed and some of Scarborough’s beloved venues have changed too.

By George Buksmann
2 hours ago

We have taken a dip into The Scarborough News’ retro archive to nights out in 2011, so take a step back in time and enjoy these memories. See if you can spot anyone you know … or yourself in these photographs!

You can also view our galleries from 2005 and 2009.

1. Big Night Out

Carrie, Chelsea and Claire.

Photo: Contributed

2. Big Night Out

Kara, Ash, Matt and Craig in Snowy's.

Photo: Contributed

3. Big Night Out

Chris, Paul and Brian in the Corporation Club.

Photo: Contributed

4. Big Night Out

Andrew, Mick, Nick and David.

Photo: Contributed

Scarborough