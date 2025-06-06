Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

This week Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, cooks a delicious sweet chilli glazed salmon dish with coconut rice.

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 x 200g salmon

300g long grain rice

1 tin coconut milk

150ml vegetable stock

2 pak choi (cut in half)

200g tenderstem broccoli

Toasted sesame oil

Salt and pepper

For the chilli glaze: 500ml water, 450g sugar, 5 red chillies (very finely chopped, if you don’t want it too hot remove the seeds), 2 tbsp tomato ketchup, 1 tbsp white wine vinegar.

Method

For the chilli glaze, bring to the boil the water and sugar. Boil until reduced by about half or until syrupy, add the chillies, tomato ketchup and white wine vinegar and boil for a further 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool.

For the coconut rice, simply wash the rice under cold running water, then place the rice into a pan with the coconut milk and stock.

Bring the pan to a boil, place a lid on and reduce the rice to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes and then turn off the heat and stand with the lid on for a further 10 minutes. Gently fluff up the rice before serving.

While the rice is cooking prepare the salmon. Oil an ovenproof tray, and to one half of the tray sit on the pieces of salmon, brush over each piece some of the sweet chilli sauce.

On the other half of the tray, sit on the pak choi and tenderstem broccoli, drizzle over the toasted sesame oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place the tray into a preheated oven (220C, gas 8) for 10 minutes.

Serve the sweet chilli glazed salmon with the pak choi, tenderstem broccoli and coconut rice.