Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

This week’s Magpie Cafe recipe is tikka spiced mackerel – a dish full of flavour for two people.

Ingredients

2 mackerel fillets

For the tikka spice: 2 tbsp oil, 1 thumb-size piece of ginger, 1 clove of garlic, 1/4 tsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp fenugreek, 1 tsp ground turmeric, pinch fennel seeds, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

For the cucumber raita: 1/2 cucumber (seeds removed and diced), 200ml natural yoghurt, 1 tbsp chopped mint, squeeze lemon juice, limes to serve.

Method

For the raita, mix together the yoghurt, cucumber, mint and lemon juice, cover and place in the fridge until ready to use.

Place all the spice ingredients into a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste.

Using kitchen paper, pat dry the mackerel fillets, then brush each fillet generously with the tikka spice (any spice left over can be covered and placed into the fridge and used within a couple of weeks). Cover the mackerel and place into the fridge for 2-3 hours to marinade.

Remove mackerel from the fridge, heat a little oil in a large frying pan. When hot, carefully lay in the fillets of mackerel, flesh side down.

Cook over a moderately high heat for 3-4 minutes, then turn the fillets over and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. The mackerel should feel firm to the touch. Remove the fillets from the pan onto kitchen paper to drain.

To serve...

Once drained, place some salad leaves on serving plates and sit on the mackerel fillet. Spoon over some cucumber raita and finish with wedges of lime.