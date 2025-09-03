The ‘Best Ever Pub Pie’ is heading to a pub in Whitby.

Marston’s and Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd have teamed up once more to serve up The Best Ever Pub Pie to pub-goers across the UK, including at the Penny Hedge in Whitby’s Stainsacre Lane.

Tom Shepherd’s Best Ever Pub Pie, inspired by his Great British Menu main course-winning dish, that he created in partnership with Marston’s is back on the menu, after selling out in just six weeks in April this year.

And if you want to try it, The Best Ever Pub Pie will be available to order from September 4 – until they sell out!

The triple layer pie is made with rich hand-pulled beef cheek and pulled beef shin, sweet and garlicky caramelised onions, separated by a thinly sliced, distinctively savoury, seasoned potato layer, all encased within a textured beef fat shortcrust pastry.

The pie will be served with creamed mashed potatoes, honey-roasted carrots, kale, peas, green beans and mangetout and a rich red wine sauce.

For the ultimate indulgent experience, Tom has also recommended the perfect wine pairing to be enjoyed alongside the Best Ever Pub Pie.

A bold, juicy Malbec will be available to order by the glass, or bottle, in all participating pubs.

Tom Shepherd is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur and owns the Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs by Tom Shepherd.

Tom appeared on Great British Menu in 2023, winning the main course round and the chance to cook his pie at the coveted banquet.

Chef Tom Shepherd said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s again to give as many people as possible the chance to try my Best Ever Pub Pie.

"We were so thrilled by the reaction when the pie launched earlier this year.

"Filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, and beef fat shortcrust pastry, the pie pairs perfectly with a glass of Malbec – it’s bold, it’s juicy and it’s got just the right tannin to cut through rich dishes.”

Kevin Woodyet, Head of Food at Marston’s, said: “We knew it would be popular, but we couldn’t believe it when the pie sold out in just 6 weeks.

"The pie is exactly the same recipe this time around; it’s rich, decadent and absolutely delicious.”