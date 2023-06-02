News you can trust since 1882
Did your favourite place to get fish and chips in and around Bridlington make it onto our list?

NATIONAL FISH AND CHIP DAY: 17 top places to get fish and chips in and around Bridlington, including those chosen by you

It is National Fish and Chip day and to celebrate the Bridlington Free Press asked its readers to name some of the top places to get fish and chips.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

The selection includes some of the best places for fish and chips in and around Bridlington, according to our readers.

From harbourside takeaways to seafront cafes, this list shows how spoilt for choice the Bridlington area is for quality fish and chips.

National fish and Chip Day is the perfect time to try one of these popular eateries while walking on the seafront.

Email [email protected] to get your favourite fish and chip shop on the list.

Gabby's Chippy is located in the historic Old Town of Bridlington. They offer special vegan and gluten free menus and use eight pans in total to accommodate food preferences and allergies.

1. National Fish and Chip Day in and around Bridlington

Gabby's Chippy is located in the historic Old Town of Bridlington. They offer special vegan and gluten free menus and use eight pans in total to accommodate food preferences and allergies. Photo: Claudia Bowes

North Beach Fish and Chips are situated on North Marine Promenade, Bridlington and their beach-front location offers uninterrupted sea views. Due to the shops close proximity to the beach, opening hours depend on the weather.

2. National Fish and Chip Day in and around Bridlington

North Beach Fish and Chips are situated on North Marine Promenade, Bridlington and their beach-front location offers uninterrupted sea views. Due to the shops close proximity to the beach, opening hours depend on the weather. Photo: Google Maps

Jackson's Fisheries is located on Kirkgate, Bridlington. This fish and chip shop also have a shop on Prince Street, cater for private events and only use locally sourced East Yorkshire potatoes.

3. National Fish and Chip Day in and around Bridlington

Jackson's Fisheries is located on Kirkgate, Bridlington. This fish and chip shop also have a shop on Prince Street, cater for private events and only use locally sourced East Yorkshire potatoes. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Pride of Bridlington is a fish and chip shop located on Quay Road, Bridlington. They use fish and potatoes from local suppliers as well as sourcing sustainably caught haddock and cod.

4. National Fish and Chip Day in and around Bridlington

Pride of Bridlington is a fish and chip shop located on Quay Road, Bridlington. They use fish and potatoes from local suppliers as well as sourcing sustainably caught haddock and cod. Photo: Google Maps

