Pescado Lounge will open on Thursday May 30, not April 29 as previously reported, and will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

The Loungers build and design team will transform the former Star Inn the Harbour on Whitby’s Dock End in its “unmistakable and unique” style.

Pescado Lounge will offer “a varied and innovative” all-day menu.

Alturo Lounge, Malvern - owned by the The Lounges group, which is bringing Pescado Lounge to Whitby.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

Pescado Lounge will welcome people in the Whitby area who are looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, says: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Pescado Lounge next month.

"We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and shoppers.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of the Whitby’s food and drink scene.