PizzaExpress to give away thousands of Hawaiian Hot Dough Balls this Pineapple Day
With 54% of people saying they’d love to try this divisive topping on Dough Balls, and 46% of people saying it sounds delicious, PizzaExpress is bringing together pineapple and Dough Ball fans to try this new take on the iconic starter for FREE!
To get a taste of these golden balls of dough for FREE, all Dough Ball (and pineapple) lovers need to do is head to their local PizzaExpress on Friday June 27 in their best and brightest Hawaiian shirt.
The result? A free portion of these delicious morsels of dough which are tossed in garlic butter, loaded with crispy pancetta and fresh pineapple pieces, and then drizzled with The Sauce Shop’s fiery Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce.
