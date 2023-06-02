Formally the owner of multi award winning restaurant Green's of Whitby for 15 years, Mr Green won the coveted Seafood Chef of the Year in 2009.

With an array of top-quality produce so readily available, Mr Green calls the Yorkshire coast ‘a chef's dream’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Green said: “The key to ensuring that your seafood is fresh is to purchase it from a reputable source, such as a fish market or local specialty shop.

Professional chef Rob Green's first and most important tip is to buy seafood from the right place.

“Look for seafood that has been properly stored, displayed, and handled. Seafood that is firm, moist, and is bright in colour is likely to be the freshest, whereas seafood that has a strong odour won’t be as fresh.

“It’s essential that the seafood is stored properly - in the refrigerator, over ice, or in a cool box. Make sure the fish is covered and not touching other food.”

“When preparing your dish, it’s important to rinse the seafood in cold water and pat it dry before cooking, also removing any shells, bones or skin as needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s nothing worse than slaving over the prep for your BBQ fish feast to find out it's dry and overcooked. Match your catch with your cooking method!

Chef Rob Green calls the Yorkshire coast ‘a chef's dream’ with fantastic places in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby to buy fresh fish.

“For delicate fish like flounder, tilapia or sole, consider steaming, poaching, sautéing, or baking – these are best cooked quickly over heat.

“For shellfish like shrimp or scallops, grilling or sautéing are the best options, and for denser fish like salmon and swordfish, these should be grilled or roasted too.

“Seafood cooks quickly, so it's important to watch it closely - overcooked seafood will be tough and dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a general rule, cook fish for about 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness, or until the flesh is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.”

“Enhance the flavour of your seafood by adding herbs, spices, and aromatics. Lemon, garlic, and parsley are classic pairings that work well with most types of seafood.”

Route YC is ‘Yorkshire's ultimate road trip’ exploring 100 miles of the coastline. Found along Route YC are two local fishmongers to try:

Cod & Lobster, Scarborough: an independent wet fish shop selling a variety of the best, premium quality fresh fish and shellfish.Arnolds Fisheries, Bridlington: Purveyors of high-quality fish and seafood and seafood platters, specialising in crab, lobster & whelk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad