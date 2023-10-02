The autumnal Bridlington Fair will be held at the Caravan Centre on Bessingby Way and is set to open on October 18. Photo courtesy of Paul Atkinson.

There will be plenty of popular rides such as the waltzers and a sky swing, as well as a large choice of juvenile rides to keep the whole family entertained.

Visitors can also expect a number of stalls and refreshments, including: candy floss, doughnuts, burgers and popcorn.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair has been coming to Bridlington since approximately 1200, and is known as one of the oldest charter fairs in the country.

Most Popular

It is tradition that the mayor of Bridlington, along with other dignitaries, will formally open the fair followed by a walk around the site.

A spokesperson said: “As showmen we feel very proud to help keep up the long tradition of Bridlington Fair and we always look forward to the event. Bridlington is a great place to come!

“We have lots of rides there this year, I would say over 30, including the waltzers, freakout, sky swing, tagada and superbob to name but a few.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair is set to open in Bridlington on Wednesday October 18, and will run until Sunday October 22.

It will open from 5pm until late from Wednesday – Saturday, and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday.