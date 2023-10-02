News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington 'is a great place to come' for the popular autumn fair thats is set to return this month: Find out the key information and dates here

With over 30 rides for visitors to enjoy, organisers of the fair are looking forward to returning to the town later this month- bigger and better than ever.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
The autumnal Bridlington Fair will be held at the Caravan Centre on Bessingby Way and is set to open on October 18. Photo courtesy of Paul Atkinson.The autumnal Bridlington Fair will be held at the Caravan Centre on Bessingby Way and is set to open on October 18. Photo courtesy of Paul Atkinson.
The autumnal Bridlington Fair will be held at the Caravan Centre on Bessingby Way and is set to open on October 18. Photo courtesy of Paul Atkinson.

There will be plenty of popular rides such as the waltzers and a sky swing, as well as a large choice of juvenile rides to keep the whole family entertained.

Visitors can also expect a number of stalls and refreshments, including: candy floss, doughnuts, burgers and popcorn.

The fair has been coming to Bridlington since approximately 1200, and is known as one of the oldest charter fairs in the country.

    It is tradition that the mayor of Bridlington, along with other dignitaries, will formally open the fair followed by a walk around the site.

    A spokesperson said: “As showmen we feel very proud to help keep up the long tradition of Bridlington Fair and we always look forward to the event. Bridlington is a great place to come!

    “We have lots of rides there this year, I would say over 30, including the waltzers, freakout, sky swing, tagada and superbob to name but a few.”

    The fair is set to open in Bridlington on Wednesday October 18, and will run until Sunday October 22.

    It will open from 5pm until late from Wednesday – Saturday, and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday.

    The fair will be located at the Bridlington Caravan Centre on Bessingby Way, YO16 4SJ.

