This summer's Filey Food Festival with over 65 stalls to take place this weekend
This year’s Filey Food Festival promises over 65 stalls showcasing the very best of Yorkshire food and drinks, as well as fantastic produce from outside the region.
Taking place within the Evron Centre and Crescent Gardens which have superb views across Filey Bay, the popular event is a great day out for all.
There are a wide variety of stalls with many tempting food and drink delights available.
Lots of fresh seafood will be on offer, with lobster, crab or caviar served with prosecco to choose from. There will also be a large variety of locally made cheese, gormet scoth eggs, Scotch eggs, home-made cakes, curry sauces, chutneys and jams, artisan chocolates and more.
Also on offer will be several street food stalls representing countries across the globe including Greece, Thailand, Italy, Germany, South Africa and the Caribbean.
The festival will have a Yorkshire real ale bar with seating at Crescent Gardens with many stalls offering a variety of wine, gin, vodka and rum. There will also be stalls selling pies, gin, flavoured vodka, meats and vegan and gluten free treats.
The festival will take place on August 10 and August 11, from 10am-5pm. Admission is free.
