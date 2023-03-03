Top Yorkshire chefs question why their restaurants are missing out on AA rosettes - with one ending his subscription

The debate began on Twitter this week, when The Star Inn at Harome owner Andrew Pern asked AA Hospitality, which compiles the annual Restaurant Guide, when they would ‘manage to give us another rosette’.

Mr Pern added: “I think I’ve had two since I was about 19 years old. A lot has happened since then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Inn, which re-opened recently after being closed for more than a year after a devastating fire, is one of the region’s most highly-rated gastropubs and has a coveted Michelin star. Mr Pern’s other businesses include The Star Inn the City in York and his newest venture, the contract to run the new refectory cafe at York Minster.

Chef Andrew Pern pictured at the Star at Harome near Helmsley

Among the chefs to respond was Rob Clark, who runs Clark’s in Scarborough. Mr Clark provided a screenshot of an email he had sent to AA Hospitality querying why their inspectors had not visited the restaurant since 2018, when he was last awarded a rosette.

Mr Clark had been keen for inspectors to return, having taken on board their initial suggestions for improvements towards two-rosette standards, but is now considering cancelling his £220 annual subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that he had contacted AA previously to ask why they had not visited, and was told there may have been some issues over opening times, as inspectors can only review a restaurant if they are staying in a B&B which does not serve evening meals.

A spokesperson for the AA said: “We did have a visit planned to Clark’s, but they have left the scheme of their own accord.”

Owner of Clark's Restaurant in Scarborough, Rob Clark

Yorkshire only has three restaurants with four AA rosettes – The Angel at Hetton, The Black Swan at Oldstead and The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds. All also have Michelin stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad