The restaurant on Pier Road is collaborating with Prosecco DOC to celebrate this "natural and surprising" partnership.

Stuart Fusco, of Quayside, said: "We are so excited about this brilliantly fun campaign for National Fish and Chips Day.

"Prosecco DOC is such a great accompaniment to fish and chips, and it really is a perfect way of celebrating our favourite day of the year."

The first 50 diners at Whitby's Quayside restaurant can enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco DOC with their fish and chips on May 27 2022.

Neil Phillips, wine expert and Prosecco DOC Ambassador in the UK, said: "Prosecco DOC works perfectly with Britain’s much-loved fish and chips.

"Its high acidity and the subtly sweet notes of Prosecco DOC Brut pairs beautifully with the delicate flavours of the fish.

"With the freshness and fruit character of the wine - as well as the fun of the occasion – it's a great pairing!”

The Fusco family has been serving fish and chips in Whitby since 1968.

Quayside Restaurant, Whitby

The ground floor of the Quayside building was originally the town bath house and the town library occupied the floor above it.

It is there where it is said that Bram Stoker did his initial research while writing the great classic Gothic novel, Dracula - today (May 26) marks the 125th anniversary of the first publication of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Prosecco T&C

Diners must be aged over 18 to receive a glass of Prosecco DOC.