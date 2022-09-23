Yorkshire whisky distillery hosts events to get an insight into its ‘finished' whiskies

Libby Barmby and Amy Teasdale will be leading the Behind the Batch sessions

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire has organised the events in response to customers curious to learn more about their ‘finished' whiskies, Filey Bay Moscatel Finish and Filey Bay STR Finish.

The Behind the Batch events feature an in-depth distillery tour followed by five drams and refreshments. They take place on Saturda October 15 for Moscatel Finish and November 19 for STR Finish.

Amy Teasdale, Spirit of Yorkshire's brand ambassador explains the rationale for the events: "We have created the ‘Behind the Batch' sessions to take guests through the journey of each of these multi-award-winning drams and to address questions about the differences between the batches.

"We'll be pouring five drams that dissect the make-up of each ‘Finish' and will also be serving a deli board of meats and cheeses in between tastings."

Tickets cost £30 per session and can be booked online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling the distillery on 01723 891758.