With almost half an acre of grounds, the property has a stunning open-plan ground floor set over three levels, with plenty of enticing features.

These include a sunken snug, made cosy with a wood-burning stove, a central dining area, and a lounge moving through to the beamed kitchen, with its granite flooring, fitted units and integrated appliances. There’s also a ground floor w.c..

Original hand-hewn wooden beams bring great character to the building, which has under floor heating throughout.

An impressive staircase branches out to two first floor galleried landings, from which can be found four bedrooms, three of which are doubles.

There’s a bathroom with a cast iron, free-standing bath tub with claw feet, and another with a shower cubicle containing a power shower facility.

With the property is an additional utility room, a double door garage and several outbuildings that could potentially be used for a range of different purposes, including the possibility of being developed in to further accommodation.

Its land is mainly lawn, with an area of decking.

The pretty village of Sawdon has local facilities that include a school, community hall and pub, but it is also just a short drive from Scarborough and the coast.

Hunters Exclusive is marketing Grove Farm Barn, Sawdon, for a price of £600,000. Call 01723 336760 for more information.

