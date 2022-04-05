Carefully refurbished Dene Cottage is a two to three bedroom family home with 30-plus yards of river frontage within the village of Grosmont.

Spacious yet cosy, with underfloor heating throughout, it has a fitted dining kitchen with hand-made units in light oak, and the benefit of an added utility room.

The comfortable lounge is L-shaped and has double doors that open out on to a balcony.

On the first floor, the master bedroom is exceptionally large, then there's a twin bedroom, a large family bathroom with both a corner bath and a walk-in shower, and a study or box room.

The property's versatility would allow for a further bedroom.

A powered garage or workshop with a work pit, and loft space comes with the cottage, along with a big shed that could potentially be used as a home office.

For those who enjoy sitting out in the sun or entertaining, the attractive front patio is another plus point.

There is off road parking for two to three cars in addition to the garage.

Dene Cottage, Waterloo Cottages, Grosmont, is for sale priced £495,000 with Astins estate agents. Call 01947 821122 for details.

1. A dining kitchen Hand-made units in light oak are a feature of this bright and welcoming kitchen. Photo Sales

2. A focal fireplace The lounge is both spacious and cosy, with doors leading outside. Photo Sales

3. A balcony feature Double doors take you out to a balcony, from the L-shaped lounge. Photo Sales

4. A great spot to sit and chill.... Looking out over the balcony to the river. Photo Sales