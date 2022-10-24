A must-see 'sustainable' farmhouse near Scarborough for sale for just under £1m

The former 1930s brick farmhouse has been transformed while retaining its character, in to a modern, sustainable, family home with double its original floor space, that maximises its location to the full.

From its elevated situation on Irton Moor, at the southernmost tip of the North York Moors National Park, the scape from Skell Dikes Lodge extends right out to Bempton Cliffs and as far as the Yorkshire Wolds.

A contemporary extension to the east of the house has a full length glass facade through which the stunning views can be fully appreciated.

Accessed by a private road, the property's grounds consist of a landscaped garden with an orchard, and vegetable and soft fruit gardens.

There is parking space along with the double garage. Around 3.5 acres of land is divided in to grass paddocks.

With a ground source providing underfloor heating throughout, the house has 16 ground standing solar panels that provide an annual income of around £2,000 while supplying energy, with a further 15 currently being added.

The property's interior includes an entrance hall and cloakroom, a drawing room with open fire, a sitting room, conservatory or dining room, a garden room and the breakfasting kitchen with a separate utility room.

A suite comprising a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and a separate library and study is above the drawing room.

There are three more double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a main shower room.

For more information on Skell Dikes Lodge, Scarborough, which is for sale with Cundalls estate agents, priced at £995,000, call 01751 472766.

1. Roos with windows to maximise the views This reception room with a feature fireplace and stove is spacious and light. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2. The breakfasting kitchen The kitchen has fitted units and a breakfast bar, with a separate utility room. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3. Versatile room space This room, currently used as a study and ideal for home working, has garden views. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4. An orchard within the gardens The grounds include a landscaped garden with an orchard, vegetable and soft fruit gardens, with around 3.5 acres of paddocks. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales