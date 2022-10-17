See 'new to the market' cottages for sale in and around Whitby
These cottage properties are up for sale in and around Whitby, and while they differ in size and style, they share common ground in that they are all within sought after locations.
A few miles north of Whitby, and with stunning valley and sea views, is 1 Springhouse Cottages, Grinkle. This three bed end terrace owned by the same family for 50 years is for sale priced £345,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby. Call 01947 602298.
On The Cragg, Whitby, is a two-bed terrace, priced £265,000, with Astins estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122.
Candyfloss Cottage has a town central location, close to all amenities and to the beach. The period cottage over three floors is surprisingly spacious. It has open plan aspects, with beamed rooms and modern comforts.
In Runswick Bay, just above Whitby on the North Yorkshire coastline is the one-bed Binnacle Cottage, Shop Alley, priced at £350,000, with Blenkin and Co York, tel. 01904 671672.
In the heart of the picturesque seaside village with winding streets, this quaint terraced home can be found within a 'walkway only' ginnel that reveals a beautiful seascape below.
