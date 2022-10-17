See 'new to the market' cottages for sale in and around Whitby

2. 1 Springhead Cottages, Grinkle

Within a plot of over half an acre, the cottage has a driveway and parking, plus a garage with light and power, two sheds and a greenhouse. Lawned gardens have planted borders and trees and mature shrubs. At the front of the house is an enclosed lawned garden with open fields beyond and a terraced stone patio area. 1 Springhouse Cottages is priced £345,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, 01947 602298. For more details visit: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/127992695#/?channel=RES_BUY

Photo: Richardson and Smith