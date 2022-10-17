See 'new to the market' cottages for sale in and around Whitby

News you can trust since 1882
Situated on the southern end of a short terrace, set back from Grinkle Lane, this three-bed property has lovely views over the valley and Roxby Beck, and over Boulby Mine to the sea at Staithes. Although the front of the property looks down the hillside to the front, the most used entrance is to the rear, in to a hallway with doors to the walk-in shelved larder and a shower room. An inner hall has stairs to the first floor and doors to the kitchen, cosy beamed lounge and dining room with feature fireplace and stove. The light and bright kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances with a tiled floor, beamed ceiling and multi-fuel stove with a back boiler. A first floor landing with views to the sea, leads to a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and dressing table, and two further twin rooms, one with fitted wardrobes. Two of the rooms look out to the front and the sea. The house bathroom has a panel bath with shower over.

These cottage properties are up for sale in and around Whitby, and while they differ in size and style, they share common ground in that they are all within sought after locations.

By Sally Burton
3 minutes ago

A few miles north of Whitby, and with stunning valley and sea views, is 1 Springhouse Cottages, Grinkle. This three bed end terrace owned by the same family for 50 years is for sale priced £345,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby. Call 01947 602298.

On The Cragg, Whitby, is a two-bed terrace, priced £265,000, with Astins estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122.

Candyfloss Cottage has a town central location, close to all amenities and to the beach. The period cottage over three floors is surprisingly spacious. It has open plan aspects, with beamed rooms and modern comforts.

In Runswick Bay, just above Whitby on the North Yorkshire coastline is the one-bed Binnacle Cottage, Shop Alley, priced at £350,000​, with Blenkin and Co York, tel. 01904 671672.

In the heart of the picturesque seaside village with winding streets, this quaint terraced home can be found within a 'walkway only' ginnel that reveals a beautiful seascape below.

1. I Springhouse Cottages, Grinkle

The beamed lounge of the Runswick Bay property, with feature fireplace and cosy stove.

2. 1 Springhead Cottages, Grinkle

Within a plot of over half an acre, the cottage has a driveway and parking, plus a garage with light and power, two sheds and a greenhouse. Lawned gardens have planted borders and trees and mature shrubs. At the front of the house is an enclosed lawned garden with open fields beyond and a terraced stone patio area.  1 Springhouse Cottages is priced £345,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, 01947 602298. For more details visit:  www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/127992695#/?channel=RES_BUY

3. Candyfloss Cottage, The Cragg, Whitby

The front doorway of the Whitby period cottage that is set over three floors. Candyfloss Cottage is priced at £265,000, with Astins estate agents, Whitby. Call 01947 821122 for more information.

4. Candyfloss Cottage, The Cragg, Whitby

The frontage of the attractive period cottage that is tucked away in the heart of Whitby.

