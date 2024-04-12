April is the perfect time to get back in the garden - jobs to do

At this time of year cherry trees – both fruiting and ornamental – produce spring blossom in abundance which is much loved by bees

It’s the perfect time to get back into the garden and start getting ready for the summer months ahead.

As the soil starts to warm up all sorts of wildlife-friendly plants can be added to the garden to encourage pollinator insects – especially bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 25 species of bumblebees and more than 250 species of solitary bees, many can be tempted into your garden if you choose plants carefully.

Some of the best include herbs such as rosemary, borage and thyme; annuals like wallflowers, nigella and cosmos; and perennials such as lavender, nepeta and dead nettles.

At this time of year, cherry trees – both fruiting and ornamental – produce spring blossom in abundance which is much loved by bees.

Although tree planting is usually done in late autumn, fruit trees can still be planted in the spring and container-grown varieties at any time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry trees are easy to care for and come in all shapes and sizes so there is a variety to suit every garden. Prunus ‘Pink Shell’, is a small, spreading ornamental cherry with delicate, cup-shaped pink flowers and pale green leaves that turn orange in autumn – it’s excellent for early pollinators.

A popular cherry that is great for small gardens for both flowers and fruits, is Prunus avium 'Regina' – producing clouds of pure-white blossom in spring, followed by large dessert cherries with superb flavour in summer.

The black cherry plum, Prunus cerasifera 'Nigra' is a beautiful, rounded tree and one of the first cherries to bloom in spring.

It has dark purple leaves and masses of pink blossom that fades to white and the foliage turns spectacular shades of orange in autumn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to stocking your garden with bee-friendly plants and trees, other top jobs for gardeners this month include:

Sowing hardy annuals, herbs and wild flower seed outdoors – sowing seeds outdoors is an easy, inexpensive and fun way to grow new plants. It’s ideal for a wide range of hardy flowers and vegetables.

Tying in climbing and rambling roses – rose pruning ensures that plants grow vigorously and flower well each year. Although often considered complicated, rose pruning is relatively easy.

Repairing lawns – if your lawn is looking worn and patchy, now is the time to restore it by re-seeding or re-turfing affected areas and evening out small bumps or dips.

Here’s what the Royal Horticultural Society has to say …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring is finally in evidence as daffodils and flowering trees start to bloom.

Expect the inevitable April showers this month but with sunny days too, when you can turn your attention to the lawn.

It’s an exciting month, with indoor-sown seeds well into growth, and it's also time to start sowing outdoors.