Building work begins on controversial housing development in Osgodby for 126 new affordable homes

Plans for the estate made up entirely of 126 affordable homes were approved by the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council in April last year, despite significant objection from residents and councillors.

Developer Countryside Partnerships said the site on the southern edge of the village, just off Osgodby Lane, will be made up of 42 shared ownership homes, with the remaining 84 available for affordable rent.

Andrew Poyner, managing director at Countryside Partnerships Yorkshire, said: “We are always looking to deliver quality new homes and this 100 per cent affordable housing scheme is located in an area where demand for affordable housing is substantial.”

An artist's impression of what the new homes could look like. (Photo: Contributed)

“It will make a real difference to the local community,” he added.

Countryside Partnerships said it has secured a £25m contract from northern housing association Karbon Homes to deliver the project, which will be made up of bungalows, detached, semi-detached and terraced properties with two, three or four bedrooms.

At the time the plans were approved, former councillor Simon Green who represented the Cayton ward said there were “massive” feelings against the development, as almost 200 objections were lodged with the council.

Residents came out in force at the planning meeting to make their objections heard, raising concerns that the development was “not in character” with the area, which is predominantly made up of retirement bungalows and has a significant lack of social and health facilities.

An aerial view of the development's site map. (Photo: Contributed)

The development will be managed by Karbon Group’s subsidiary 54North Homes and include a “substantial open green space” with a network of footpaths and a children’s play area.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “The development offers a mix of homes which will support residents at varying stages of life.