The area, in red, of the 126 affordable homes, with nearby roads denoted.

A total of 126 affordable homes will be built at the southern edge of the village after approval was granted by Scarborough Borough Council yesterday.

The homes will be used as rentals and shared ownerships, and applicants Countryside Properties said the development will make a “significant contribution” towards the need for affordable homes.

But those feelings were not shared by local residents who came out in force at the council meeting to make their objections heard.

Resident Robert Gammon said the development should be scrapped because it is “not in character” with the area, which is made up of predominantly retirement bungalows.

He added: “Amenities in Osgodby are easily explained – there is no youth club, no shop, no social centre, no sports facilities, no dentist within the area and only two permanent doctors at Eastfield Surgery.

“The proposed development would create an isolated estate.”

Cllr Simon Green, who represents the Cayton ward, also spoke against the plans. He said there were “massive” feelings against the proposals, with almost 200 objections lodged with the council.

He added: “The Local Plan suggests this site is suitable for 90 homes with 15% affordable housing.

“Yet our planning officers totally disregard their own recommendations and are willing to allow 126 houses to be built. I ask why spend time and money making a Local Plan to then ignore it?”

Cllr Green also said he was still “extremely worried” about flooding in the area after a decision on the plans was previously delayed to allow for a site visit by councillors and for more information to come forward.

Since then, flooding officials at North Yorkshire County Council have said they are satisfied with the drainage proposals.

The plans include a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties. Seven bungalows are also included.

Cllr Theresa Norton, who represents the Eastfield ward, said while she understood the concerns of residents, these had to be balanced against the need for new housing for Scarborough’s low-income earners.

She said: “We are all aware that there is a national housing crisis and the Government has asked us to build lots of houses. This is throughout the country, not just in Scarborough.

“We all feel like we are being overwhelmed with development. But when there are a lot of people without homes, we also have to consider those people.

“I think it’s a good thing that we can now offer not just rental, but partly to-buy properties to help these people that are on lower incomes.”