Check out these village homes for sale, just outside Whitby

Ruswarp is a hillside village just to the west of Whitby, above the River Esk, with the Esk Valley Walk making it a pleasurable stroll to the fishing town. Its amenities include a variety of shops, a local pub, a steam railway, and river boats.

A stone built character home in the hub of the village in High Street has versatile rooms accessed from the hallway, that include a lounge and diner with a working feature fireplace, and a useful snug, or home office..

Along with the kitchen, that has a door to the rear garden, is a conservatory, and there's a ground floor w.c..

Three sizeable double bedrooms are all on the first floor, with a family bathroom that has both bath and shower.

An established and enclosed garden has an area of decking with a variety of trees providing privacy.

This home in High Street, Ruswarp, is for sale priced £410,000.

The Vinery, for sale at £450,000, is a detached home within Carr Hill Gardens - a five acre estate with landscaped gardens that have a tennis court and a pond.

This home, with lovely views, has exclusive use of a private garden, patio area and a small orchard.The home’s interior includes a large, bright lounge with patio doors leading outside.

There's a well-equipped kitchen, a utility and w.c., and also a ground floor bedroom with en-suite.

A spiral staircase takes you up to a double bedroom and another twin bedroom. The house bathroom suite includes a new shower fitted over the bath.

There are two private parking spaces outside, with additional guest parking.

This property is leasehold, and for details regarding the length of lease, annual service charge and ground rent, please contact the agent.

A share in an adjacent large field will be transferred from the current owner at no additional cost, with the sale of the property.

Both these homes are for sale with Astin's estate agents. Call 01947 821122 for more details.

