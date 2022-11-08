This very appealing stone cottage, with linked studio, is for sale near Scarborough
The name Honeysuckle Cottage creates an instant appealing image that this property more than lives up to.
Honeysuckle meanders around the front door of the pretty terraced stone cottage in the village of Hutton Buscel, but this particular character cottage with a garage offers a great deal more than might be expected.
Some former outbuildings became the foundation of a modern studio, that is now linked to the main building by an oak and glass walk-through that looks over an inner courtyard.
Within the modern yet rustic studio, that has French doors out to the rear garden, is a kitchen, a living area, a shower room and a mezzanine bedroom.
The main cottage has a light and welcoming interior that has original features coupled with high spec fittings, double glazed windows and hand crafted joinery throughout.
There's a Sterling and Jones bespoke breakfast kitchen with an Aga, and Fired Earth flooring.
The dining room has doors that open to the courtyard garden at the rear, while a front facing beamed sitting room has a central fireplace with a cosy wood burning stove.
Two double bedrooms and the main bathroom complete the cottage accommodation.
Its partly walled garden is rambling, charming and colourful with filled borders, ornamental trees and a variety of mature shrubs and plants.
Hutton Buscel is just five miles west of Scarborough with the nearby villages of East and West Ayton also providing a wide range of services and amenities.
There is a regular bus service through the village from Scarborough to Helmsley.
Honeysuckle Cottage, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, is for sale priced £395,000 with Cundalls of Pickering.
Call the selling agents for more information on 01751 472766
