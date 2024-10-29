A view of West End House from its leafy garden.

A best selling novelist, who helped rid many homes of resident ghosts while serving as a priest in Whitby, is selling his own, much loved and entirely spook-free Georgian home that dates back to the 1700s, in Bridlington.

G.P. Taylor's first best-selling book, Shadowmancer, is a dark children’s thriller that was inspired by Whitby and its links to Dracula, while the author worked as an Anglican priest there.

As a priest, he was called on to help people with haunted properties, and this gave him the idea for his books published by Faber and Faber.

G.P. Taylor has written 20 books and two films, and presented an ITV series on the supernatural called Uninvited Guests.

He said, “I have spent most of my life hunting the supernatural and when I bought West End House, I thought that with its history it might have a resident ghost.

"Sadly, there is nothing here and the only spirits are in my drink’s cabinet. It is a warm, friendly house that over the years has been loved and cared for.”

On November 15, Taylor publishes his 21st book 'Pig in the Pulpit' - a fictional account based on time when he served as a police officer and a priest at the same time in rural Yorkshire.

West End House has a walled garden, and is built on the old Roman road in Bridlington Old Town.

Author GP Taylor, who is currently selling his Georgian family home in Bridlington.

Westgate is a quiet street, near a large park and bowling green.

Closer to town the street is lined with antique shops and art galleries, with its own vegan pub.

Old Town is famous for its 1940’s day and vintage fairs, and was the haunt of artist David Hockney. It has the feel of Highgate in London, with Yorkshire charm.

Over the years, West End House has belonged to several Mayors of Bridlington. One part of the house was once a solicitor’s office, and upstairs was a weaving shop.

Afront view of the Bridlington Old Town property.

In 1913, the property hosted a brass band competition, and during the last war it was used as a billet for officers at the local airfield.

All historical documents come with the sale of the house, providing hours of interesting reading.

The property also featured in the recent adaptation of the film Dad’s Army.

It is a very spacious house that can be used as a whole or split for multi-generational living or holiday lets.

The extensive living kitchen inside the Bridlington house.

The garden could also be used to build three houses, subject to planning permission.

Its current owners have turned the large walled garden into a nature garden that is home to hedgehogs, magpies, jays. peregrine falcons and sparrow hawks.

There is a veteran 200-year-old beech tree and other fine specimen trees and bushes that help to make the garden a sun-filled haven within walking distance of the sea.

Recently, the family has run a small animal sanctuary and are known for nursing injured creatures back to health.

They now require a home with more land, to expand their sanctuary.

West End House, Westgate, Bridlington, is priced at £799,950, with Carter Jonas, York.

A lovely living room with feature fireplace.

(GP Taylor video courtesy of ITV plc)

