See inside this wonderful Victorian home that can also be a guest house

Overdale House has income potential as a coastal guest house, but equally could be used as just one big family home with enough rooms to convert to a home office, playroom, gym or alternatives.

The property has an attractive rear garden with a cabin, and plenty of off-street parking on tarmacced space to the front, while being close to the town centre with all its facilities and amenities, and schools.

Set over three floors, the house has such period features as high ceilings, feature fireplaces, stained glass windows and a carved balustrade staircase.

But with modern gas central heating and double-glazing throughout, it is also a warm and inviting property.

The spacious entrance hall with a stained-glass door leads in to the home, and its elegant bay-fronted lounge with a cosy log burner.

To the rear is the lovely country-style kitchen, with a range of bespoke cabinets, a central island unit and oak worktops.

Also at this level is a double bedroom, a modern shower room, and a garden room that successfully links indoors to outdoors.

Upstairs there are five large and bright double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and just one single room.

To the rear of the house is a large landscaped garden with an oak-framed shelter for outdoor entertaining during the warmer months of the year.

There is also a one-bedroom timber-built cabin that is perfect as either guest accommodation or as a self-contained family unit apart from the main house.

Overdale​ House, 39 Prospect Hill, Whitby,​ is currently for sale at £635,000, ​with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby​.

