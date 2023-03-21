News you can trust since 1882
Booking.com has revealed its top ten picks of B&Bs in Whitby

English National Tourism Week 2023: Here are the top ten picks for a B&B in Whitby, according to Booking.com

To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, here we take a look at some of the best B&Bs in Whitby.

By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

The week, which runs from March 19-26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Whitby, the following is a list of the top ten B&Bs in the town by Booking.com

Main Road, Ugthorpe, Whitby, YO21 2BQ. Rating: 9.8

1. White House Farm

Main Road, Ugthorpe, Whitby, YO21 2BQ. Rating: 9.8 Photo: Submitted

33 Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21 1QE. Rating: 9.5

2. Number 33

33 Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21 1QE. Rating: 9.5 Photo: Submitted

4 Langdale Terrace, Whitby, YO21 3EE. Rating: 9.5

3. Ellies Guest House

4 Langdale Terrace, Whitby, YO21 3EE. Rating: 9.5 Photo: Submitted

10 Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA. Rating: 9.4

4. Sherlocks lodgings

10 Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA. Rating: 9.4 Photo: Submitted

