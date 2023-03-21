To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, here we take a look at some of the best B&Bs in Whitby.

The week, which runs from March 19-26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Whitby, the following is a list of the top ten B&Bs in the town by Booking.com

1 . White House Farm Main Road, Ugthorpe, Whitby, YO21 2BQ. Rating: 9.8 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Number 33 33 Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21 1QE. Rating: 9.5 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Ellies Guest House 4 Langdale Terrace, Whitby, YO21 3EE. Rating: 9.5 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Sherlocks lodgings 10 Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA. Rating: 9.4 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales