News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
A viewpoint from the tiered garden of the semi-detached dormer bungalow.
A viewpoint from the tiered garden of the semi-detached dormer bungalow.
A viewpoint from the tiered garden of the semi-detached dormer bungalow.

Look at the amazing location of this family home for sale near Whitby

Here's an opportunity to buy this unusually situated home with tiered suntrap gardens, within a ​sought after village just outside Whitby.​

By Sally Burton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT

It's built in to the hillside - so you can imagine the valley views that come with it.

The rear garden is landscaped, with steps down to a timber deck and a well-placed summerhouse.

​Accessed by a private road​, the dormer bungalow has gas central heating and double glazing throughout, with modern installations including a high gloss kitchen and contemporary shower suite.

The lounge floods with natural light from a large picture window that yields amazing views, and has a feature living flame fireplace.

Glazed doors open to the dining room with patio doors to the rear garden, and a staircase to the first floor.

The bright and modern galley kitchen has fitted cabinets and integrated appliances.

There is one double bedroom on the ground floor, with a modern wet room that includes a walk-in shower.

Two further bedrooms are upstairs, one of which has a shower cubicle and an en-suite WC.​

​19 Orchard Road, Sleights, is for sale at £275,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

Call 01947 601301 for more information.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/must-see-an-exceptional-farmhouse-with-unique-accommodation-range-on-market-at-ps175m-4062178

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-historic-1830s-townhouse-for-sale-in-a-top-scarborough-location-4056922

An overview of the Sleights property with landscaped garden.

1. 19 Orchard Road, Sleights

An overview of the Sleights property with landscaped garden. Photo: Hope and Braim

Photo Sales
One tier of the garden has a 'sun trap' summerhouse.

2. 19 Orchard Road, Sleights

One tier of the garden has a 'sun trap' summerhouse. Photo: Hope and Braim

Photo Sales
A top tier patio area with country vista.

3. 19 Orchard Road, Sleights

A top tier patio area with country vista. Photo: Hope and Braim

Photo Sales
The bright lounge has a feature fireplace with living flame gas fire.

4. 19 Orchard Road, Sleights

The bright lounge has a feature fireplace with living flame gas fire. Photo: Hope and Braim

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Whitby