Look at the amazing location of this family home for sale near Whitby
Here's an opportunity to buy this unusually situated home with tiered suntrap gardens, within a sought after village just outside Whitby.
It's built in to the hillside - so you can imagine the valley views that come with it.
The rear garden is landscaped, with steps down to a timber deck and a well-placed summerhouse.
Accessed by a private road, the dormer bungalow has gas central heating and double glazing throughout, with modern installations including a high gloss kitchen and contemporary shower suite.
The lounge floods with natural light from a large picture window that yields amazing views, and has a feature living flame fireplace.
Glazed doors open to the dining room with patio doors to the rear garden, and a staircase to the first floor.
The bright and modern galley kitchen has fitted cabinets and integrated appliances.
There is one double bedroom on the ground floor, with a modern wet room that includes a walk-in shower.
Two further bedrooms are upstairs, one of which has a shower cubicle and an en-suite WC.
19 Orchard Road, Sleights, is for sale at £275,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.
Call 01947 601301 for more information.
