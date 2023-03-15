Look at the amazing location of this family home for sale near Whitby

Here's an opportunity to buy this unusually situated home with tiered suntrap gardens, within a ​sought after village just outside Whitby.​

It's built in to the hillside - so you can imagine the valley views that come with it.

The rear garden is landscaped, with steps down to a timber deck and a well-placed summerhouse.

​Accessed by a private road​, the dormer bungalow has gas central heating and double glazing throughout, with modern installations including a high gloss kitchen and contemporary shower suite.

The lounge floods with natural light from a large picture window that yields amazing views, and has a feature living flame fireplace.

Glazed doors open to the dining room with patio doors to the rear garden, and a staircase to the first floor.

The bright and modern galley kitchen has fitted cabinets and integrated appliances.

There is one double bedroom on the ground floor, with a modern wet room that includes a walk-in shower.

Two further bedrooms are upstairs, one of which has a shower cubicle and an en-suite WC.​

​19 Orchard Road, Sleights, is for sale at £275,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

Call 01947 601301 for more information.

1 . 19 Orchard Road, Sleights An overview of the Sleights property with landscaped garden. Photo: Hope and Braim Photo Sales

2 . 19 Orchard Road, Sleights One tier of the garden has a 'sun trap' summerhouse. Photo: Hope and Braim Photo Sales

3 . 19 Orchard Road, Sleights A top tier patio area with country vista. Photo: Hope and Braim Photo Sales

4 . 19 Orchard Road, Sleights The bright lounge has a feature fireplace with living flame gas fire. Photo: Hope and Braim Photo Sales