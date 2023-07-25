Escape to the country: Take a look at some of the most expensive rural houses on the market near Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Malton
The rural areas surrounding Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale are home to some of the most expensive homes on the Yorkshire coast.
With summer here, many of us look to leave the city of a bit to enjoy some countryside. Luckily, North Yorkshire and the Yorkshire coast has some of the finest rural areas to discover.
Take a look at 13 of the most expensive rural houses on the market right now.
Page 1 of 4