Some of the properties in and around Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Malton that are currently for sale.

Escape to the country: Take a look at some of the most expensive rural houses on the market near Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Malton

The rural areas surrounding Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale are home to some of the most expensive homes on the Yorkshire coast.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

With summer here, many of us look to leave the city of a bit to enjoy some countryside. Luckily, North Yorkshire and the Yorkshire coast has some of the finest rural areas to discover.

Take a look at 13 of the most expensive rural houses on the market right now.

This seven bedroom, three bathroom and six reception room detached house is currently for sale with Cundalls for offers over £1,350,000.

1. Sleights, Whitby

This seven bedroom, three bathroom and six reception room detached house is currently for sale with Cundalls for offers over £1,350,000. Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom, two bathroom and five reception room detached house is currently for sale with North Residential for offers over £1,250,000.

2. Aislaby, Pickering

This seven bedroom, two bathroom and five reception room detached house is currently for sale with North Residential for offers over £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla

This nine bedroom, four bathroom and six reception room detached house is currently for sale with Cundalls for offers over £1,250,000.

3. Middleton Road, Pickering

This nine bedroom, four bathroom and six reception room detached house is currently for sale with Cundalls for offers over £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom, four bathroom and six reception room detached house is currently for sale with Savills for offers over £1,795,000.

4. Bishop Burton, Beverley

This six bedroom, four bathroom and six reception room detached house is currently for sale with Savills for offers over £1,795,000. Photo: Zoopla

