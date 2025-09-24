Former coach house will amaze you with its stylish interior and enchanting gardens

The Causey, that dates back originally to the 17th century, was converted and extended in the 1800's. It has five bedrooms, and the original servants' bells still in situ.

With three reception rooms is a home office or studio with stained glass windows and a marble fireplace with electric stove.

An entrance hall with oak flooring has a delph rack, with moulded cornice and architraves to the doors, while the sitting room has a fireplace with a recessed 'Little Thurlow' wood burner on a York stone hearth. New UPVC French doors open to the rear garden.

A dining room with parquet flooring and panelled walls has two arched windows and a cast iron fireplace with tiled hearth and fitted electric fire, with an Art Deco mirror above.

The breakfast kitchen with underfloor heating has bespoke units with granite worktops, and a Rangemaster dual fuel range with six-ring hob. Two double fan ovens sit within a tiled recess.

Integrated appliances include a fridge and dishwasher, while an island unit with three cupboards seats five. A pantry has a cold shelf and pan drawers beneath.

There's a spacious first floor landing with a Georgian-style arched window, bespoke storage, and access to an attic with standing room.

The main bedroom of five has fitted wardrobes, a dressing area and a contemporary en suite with twin circular wash basins and vanity units, a fitted cabinet and walk in showers, while the house bathroom features a stunning suite with a free-standing bath and a double walk-in shower unit

Private gardens are ideal for entertaining with patio areas, a summerhouse and a hot tub, while outbuildings provide opportunities for working, hobbies or storage.

Along with a garage is off-street parking for multiple vehicles and an ev charge point. A second garage is used as a home gym.

The Causey, Westgate, Bridlington, is for sale at £685,000, with Boutique Property Shop, Malton, tel. 07515 763622.

