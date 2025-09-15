Inside beautifully updated home with open plan living, in sought-after village

​The detached five-bedroom home has many features, not least of which is its self-contained, one bedroom annexe that could be used as a holiday let to generate income if so desired.

​Its contemporary interior includes a bright, spacious hallway through to rooms including the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.

With its vaulted ceiling with exposed roof trusses, feature stone wall, and bi-folding doors to the garden, the soft grey kitchen’s integrated appliances include a double oven, grill, microwave and gas hob.

Also on the ground flo​or is a versatile snug, ideal as ​extra living space,​ then a home office or playroom, a garden room ​that opens to a pati​o, a w.c., and internal access to the double garage with twin electric roller doors. ​From a split-level landing, framed by a charming arched window, ​are four​ good size bedrooms.

The​se include an impressive ma​in suite ​with shower room and a private balcony ​that looks out over stunning countryside.

Two further double bedrooms, one of which is used currently as a study, share a modern family bathroom with a walk-in shower​.

​T​he self-contained one-bedroom annexe​ is ideal for multi-generational living or as a ​holiday let, and comprises a lounge, a stylish kitchen, a double bedroom, and​ an en suite shower room.

Private and landscaped ​lawned gardens​ with colourful borders and mature trees ​adjoin paddock land to the rear​.

A large patio provides space for relaxing, and for entertaining family and friends.

To the front, the driveway has parking ​for ​several vehicles, ​and access to the double garage with​ power, lighting, and electric roller doors.

Fraisthorpe beach ​is great for walking, with a year-round café​, while Bridlington is just a short drive away​.

This home ​in Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington​, is priced at £600,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252​.

1 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington​ The open plan kitchen with dining and living area. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington​ The modern fitted kitchen has integrated appliances. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington​ An alternative view of the open plan living space. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington​ Versatile space within the bright and airy home. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales