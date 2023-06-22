Hot property: these beach huts are up for sale and the cheapest is £70k

A host of colourful beach chalets of various sizes and styles have hit the market in Scarborough, with individual prices starting at £70,000 for a basic model.

Although all the Northside, freehold chalets with sea and castle views, offer mini-kitchens, water and electric supply, they are for daily use only and are not living or sleeping accommodation.

According to James Kirk, associate director at Colin Ellis estate agents, Scarborough, the demand and desirability for seafront chalets, historically, has pushed prices up to the current figures.

He said: "The 90 plus chalets we are excited to have for sale are 30 to 40 years old and have been well maintained.

"They are all the property of one owner who wishes to give people, whether local people or buyers from further afield, the opportunity to purchase them individually.

"They are already creating a great deal of interest and it is unusual to have such a number of chalets to sell at one time, so it will be interesting to see how they go.

"In my opinion they are a good purchase and we expect them to be very popular.

"As a coastal resort we do need people to come in to the area and compared to many other resorts with huts, these are very well located."

The Peasholm Gap chalets are listed as including the 'celebration chalet', the 'iconic two-storey chalets', beach front chalets and chalets with outside space, to name but a few.

The Scarborough Beach Chalets website states that “each chalet comes with deckchairs, kettle and a sink, and has a great sunbathing area where you can top up your tan, have a BBQ or while away the afternoon. Or make it a base for your beach paraphernalia while you enjoy the many local attractions.”

Scarborough’s North Bay beach has been awarded the European Blue Flag status for several years, in recognition of its cleanliness and facilities such as lifeguards and paid toilets on site.

For more information about the Peasholm Gap properties, contact Colin Ellis estate agents, tel. 01723 363565.

