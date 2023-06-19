See the lavish leisure facilities, including pool, with this £1.75m Scarborough country house

A luxurious, stunningly located Georgian house with pristine gardens, a swimming pool and views across the Vale of Pickering is for sale within a conservation village near Scarborough.

The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, dates back to 1800 in parts, and has been carefully renovated and restored, with a whole raft of facilities within and outside its walls.

Landscaped gardens include a swimming pool in a tropical garden courtyard, and an all-weather tennis court.

Within the old coach house and stables is a fabulous ‘party barn’ and games room, and there’s a de-luxe gym with showers and changing.

The property's 'smart home' features employ cutting-edge technology, with remote-control systems. Ruckus wireless technology has been installed, and a Bang and Olufson home speaker with cinema system, along with sound proofing and infra-red heating.

Underfloor heating is throughout the ground floor except in the drawing room and home cinema where there are contemporary radiators.

Period features include stone mullion windows, and an original staircase, with fireplaces, plus two marble fireplaces believed to be from Kirkham Priory.

The extended, custom-made kitchen with breakfast room has French doors to the garden terrace. It showcases marble countertops from Italy, a Zip HydroTap, a larder unit, and a gas four-oven Aga with integrated electric Aga companion and gas hob.

Gaggenau integrated appliances include a microwave grill, steam oven, fridge freezer and wine fridge, and fossil floor tiles from Germany.

A magnificent drawing room, with tall windows and restored parquet flooring, has an historic fireplace and bespoke wall-to-wall cabinetry with a concealed bar.

In the library is a striking fireplace, bookshelves and a glazed reading room with garden views.

The adjacent conservatory has an electric window and bifold doors to the terrace.

Wall wood panelling in the dining room conceals a drinks cabinet, with mood lighting above.

A home cinema, an office, a utility and two cloakrooms complete the ground floor, with a dry wine cellar below.

Bedrooms span two floors: the principal bedroom suite has a bespoke dressing room and a palatial 24 ft bathroom with steam room and mood lighting.

All bedrooms are doubles, served by four bathrooms.

A sound-proofed music room forms part of a potential self-contained eastern wing.

Garaging and parking for six cars is within the acre of private, walled grounds and gardens, with electric double gates to driveways.

A large garden terrace has an open-sided ‘chalet’ with electric heating and wood-burning stove to one corner, while lavender beds flank stone steps to a sweeping lawn lined with maple trees on one side and a herbaceous border on the other.

A sunken tennis court is to the rear, and beyond lies an orchard and wildflower area with a summerhouse.

There’s also a par terre herb garden, a kitchen garden, a productive fruit cage, and the ‘tropical garden’.

Just six miles from Scarborough, Hutton Buscel is within the North York Moors National Park.

Neighbouring East Ayton has a primary school, cricket club and ‘Ye Old Forge Valley Inn’ pub, and there are walking, riding and cycling trails galore in the surrounding countryside.

​The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, is for sale at £1,750,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672.

1 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough A large garden terrace is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough The 'party room', games room and bar is within the old coach house and stables. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough A raised patio looks over the sunken, all weather tennis court. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough A plush cinema room is to be found inside the house. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4