News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: Take a look around stunning £365,000 Whitby apartment overlooking steam railway

A ground-floor apartment overlooking Whitby's steam railway is on the market for £365,000.

By Duncan Atkins
2 days ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 9:46am

The two-bedroom apartment boasts contemporary styling with an open-plan living space combining a kitchen, living and dining area as a hub of the property, while a glass wall reveals the original stone work of the grade II listed building.

Formerly a shed for locomotives visiting Whitby, the building in which this apartment is housed has been transformed into The Engine Shed which offers 11 luxury one, two and three-bedroom holiday apartments with undercroft parking.

The apartment is on the market with Hendersons – click here to visit their site.

And click here for info on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s Santa Special trains.

1. Bedroom at the ground floor apartment Tornado.

Cosy bedroom at the apartment, which is on the market with Hendersons.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Whitby property focus

Bedroom at the ground floor apartment Tornado.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Whitby property focus

The kitchen diner area at the apartment.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Whitby property focus

The modern kitchen at Tornado.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
WhitbyNorth Yorkshire Moors Railway