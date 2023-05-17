News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 15 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across Bridlington and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th May 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:25 BST

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more about these properties.

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £260,000.

1. Cardigan Street, Bridlington

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £145,000.

2. Sewerby Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £185,000.

3. West Street, Bridlington

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £185,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom one bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with HoliHomes for £54,950.

4. South Shore Holiday Park, Wilsthorpe

This two bedroom one bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with HoliHomes for £54,950. Photo: Zoopla

