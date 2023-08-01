IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.

Here are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an 16 bedroom detached house for £499,950, to a one bedroom flat for £79,950, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

1 . Farndale Road, Bridlington This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Nursery Grove, Bridlington This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £120,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . St. Jude Road, Bridlington This two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £130,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Easton Meadows, Easton Road, Bridlington This three bedroom end terrace house is for sale with SmoothSale for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5