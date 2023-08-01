News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 17 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:15 BST

Here are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an 16 bedroom detached house for £499,950, to a one bedroom flat for £79,950, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £260,000.

1. Farndale Road, Bridlington

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £120,000.

2. Nursery Grove, Bridlington

This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £130,000.

3. St. Jude Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £130,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom end terrace house is for sale with SmoothSale for £145,000.

4. Easton Meadows, Easton Road, Bridlington

This three bedroom end terrace house is for sale with SmoothSale for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

