Just some of the properties that have been added to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

There are some very nice properties currently for sale in Scarborough, we take a look at some of the ones that have entered the market this week.

By Louise Perrin
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services at a price of £280,000

1. Betten Rise, East Ayton

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services at a price of £280,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom lodge is for sale with Parkmove at a price of £164,995

2. Old Malton Road, Staxton

This two bedroom lodge is for sale with Parkmove at a price of £164,995 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services at a guide price of £220,000

3. Abbots Garth, Seamer

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services at a guide price of £220,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters at a price of £210,000

4. Main Street, Seamer

This four bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters at a price of £210,000 Photo: Zoopla

