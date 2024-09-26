Inside high spec, refurbished home near Whitby, surrounded by moors and countryside

Its bespoke kitchen with polished granite worktops is one highlight within its versatile, high spec accommodation.

And adjoining the main house is a two-bedroom annexe which could be used to create an income stream, for guests, or as independent family accommodation.

Believed to date back around 300 years, The Hermitage has a historic connection with the 17th century martyr, Father Nicholas Postgate, and retains some lovely period details.

Double glazed throughout, with under floor heating to both floors, the house also has solar panels to the roof which provide an annual RHI, and contribute to surprising energy efficiency in a house of this age.

In brief, The Hermitage comprises an entrance porch, hallway, sitting room with multi fuel stove, a large living and dining kitchen with integrated appliances and electric Aga, that opens to the garden room. A utility room has matching kitchen cabinetry, and there’s a cloakroom.

The annexe has independent access but also links to the house utility. It has two double bedrooms with en-suites and a living kitchen, plus private gardens.

In the main house are two large double bedrooms, both with en-suite bath or shower rooms and with great views across moorland.

The property’s mature grounds amount to 1.67 acres in total, that surround the property, with a vegetable garden, parking, and an attached double garage.

One acre consists of a grass pony paddock with a detached double stable with electricity and water supplied.

The property is a few miles west of Whitby, with glorious scenery whichever way you look.

The Hermitage, Ugthorpe, Whitby, is for sale at £795,000 with Cundalls, Pickering.

